VIDEO: Morgan Park (Chicago) captures second straight 3A state title

After rolling over Marian Catholic (Ill.) in the state semifinal, Chicago Public League powerhouse Morgan Park put the finishing touches on a successful title defense run, rolling to a 71-56 win over Springfield Southeast in Peoria, Ill., to capture a second straight Class 3A championship.

Senior guard Ayo Dosunmu led the way for the Mustangs with 28 points. Watch as the future Illinois Fighting Illini takes some tough cuts to the basket, and cements his brilliance performance with a half-court buzzer beater. Cameron Burrell puts home a nifty alley-oop, too.

(Highlights courtesy of Mars Reel)