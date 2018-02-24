VIDEO: N.J. student with Down syndrome shoots hoops with Harlem Globetrotter

A week after scoring a basket on senior night, a student with Down syndrome from a New Jersey high school got a special visit from a member of the Harlem Globetrotters.

Kate Spadaro of Camden Catholic (Cherry Hill, N.J.) scored two points in the girls basketball game on Feb. 15. After hearing about Spadaro’s cool accomplishment, Zeus McClurkin of the Globetrotters paid Spadaro a visit on Thursday.

In the video produced by the Globetrotters, you can see Spadaro having a blast performing tricks and playing the game as her teammates cheer her on.

During McClurkin’s visit, he showed the team various tricks with the basketball.

“I’ve been a part of the team for four years and it means everything,” Spadaro said in the video.

The highlight, in our humble opinion, is the assist Spadaro feeds McClurkin on an alley-oop dunk while sporting her very own Globetrotters jersey, No. 17.

“The last week, Kathleen’s been on cloud nine,” Kate’s father, Jerry Spadaro, says in the video. “She just can’t believe all the attention and all the recognition that she’s received. … When she found out the Globetrotters were going to be here, she was out of her mind with excitement.”

This is awesome. Last week, Kate Spadaro scored a basket on senior night. The @Globies heard about her skills and had to pay her a special visit! pic.twitter.com/z4LoULf43V — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 23, 2018

McClurkin also gifted the team with tickets to see the Globetrotters play two live games on March 4 in Philadelphia.

“She is literally the light of our team, if we need a pick-me-up, we look at Kate, she’s always clapping, always cheering for us,” Camden Catholic’s Kate Deutsch told Philly.com. “So it was just awesome to be there for her on that night because she has always been there for us.”

Earlier this season, the Globetrotters recognized Nebraska high school senior James Meiergerd. Meiergerd, who has Down syndrome, made a half-court shot while facing backwards during a halftime contest in his school gym, and was later visited at his school by Globetrotter Orlando “El Gato” Melendez.

Cool moments all around.