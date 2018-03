Chicago juggernaut Simeon Career Academy, the No. 5 team in USA TODAY’S Super 25, exploded in the second half of Tuesday’s IHSA state sectional against Brother Rice, running away with a 70-55 win after trailing by three at the half.

Watch as Messiah Jones, Talen Horton-Tucker and company put on an aerial assault and moved the Wolverines one step closer to taking what would be their fifth 4A state title in nine seasons.

(Highlights courtesy of Mars Reel)