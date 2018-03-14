VIDEO: No. 5 Simeon (Ill.) shocked by Whitney Young in OT in 4A super-sectional

Simeon Career Academy’s quest for a fifth IHSA 4A state title in nine seasons was squashed Tuesday night as the Wolverines took an overtime upset to another Chicago power, Whitney Young, in a super-sectional on the campus of Chicago State University.

It’s the first loss to an in-state opponent this season for Simeon, currently ranked No. 5 overall in USA TODAY’s Super 25. The Wolverines had previously beaten the Dolphins last month in the Chicago Public Schools Tournament Semifinals.

(Highlights courtesy of Mars Reel)