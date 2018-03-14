USA Today Sports

VIDEO: No. 5 Simeon (Ill.) shocked by Whitney Young in OT in 4A super-sectional

Mars Reel

VIDEO: No. 5 Simeon (Ill.) shocked by Whitney Young in OT in 4A super-sectional

Video

VIDEO: No. 5 Simeon (Ill.) shocked by Whitney Young in OT in 4A super-sectional

Simeon Career Academy’s quest for a fifth IHSA 4A state title in nine seasons was squashed Tuesday night as the Wolverines took an overtime upset to another Chicago power, Whitney Young, in a super-sectional on the campus of Chicago State University.

It’s the first loss to an in-state opponent this season for Simeon, currently ranked No. 5 overall in USA TODAY’s Super 25. The Wolverines had previously beaten the Dolphins last month in the Chicago Public Schools Tournament Semifinals.

(Highlights courtesy of Mars Reel)

, , , Video

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2tOp1Gv
VIDEO: No. 5 Simeon (Ill.) shocked by Whitney Young in OT in 4A super-sectional
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.