VIDEO: North Carolina signee Nassir Little throws down putback dunk of the season

Nassir Little is a McDonald’s All-American. He’s signed on to compete for defending national champion North Carolina. He’s a consensus top-10 overall prospect in the Class of 2018 and is an athletic 6-foot-7, 205 pounds.

All of this is to say that Little is most definitely a superb athlete. Still, the dunk he threw down on Friday night is absolutely astonishing.

That’s Little above, absolutely decking a defender from homestanding Foundation Academy in a — get this scoreline — 67-26 whitewash Orlando Christian Prep victory.

It was a rout, but that hardly diminishes the sheer dominance of Little’s dunk. It was a soul-crusher.

Of course, the question is whether Little can continue this kind of dominance at the collegiate level. He won’t be the only person that athletic in Chapel Hill, but we certainly wouldn’t count on him not continuing.