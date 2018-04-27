USA Today Sports

VIDEO: North Shore (Texas) softball star Brianna Nunez has one heck of a bat trick

Galena Park North Shore softball player Brianna Nunez (Photo: @overtime/Twitter screen shot) Photo: @overtime/Twitter screen shot

What’s better than a great basketball trick shot? An even better softball bat trick.

That’s precisely what Galena North Shore (Texas) pitcher and utility player Brianna Nunez is serving up. The Houston-area junior pulled off her best behind-the-back bounce and swing at a ball on a tee. The trick was made even more impressive by the fact that the ball she swung at was balanced below a second softball.

Like some softball players before, Nunez’s video quickly launched her into the realm of minor internet celebrity.

Keep in mind: none of this means that Nunez is the future of softball in Texas or anywhere else. It does mean that she has a deft sense of style in the batting cage, and probably other parts of life as well.

