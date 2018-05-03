VIDEO: Check out the fancy footwork from Oklahoma TE commit Austin Stogner

‘Tis the season of warm weather football conditioning, which means a whole lot of sweat and not a ton of highlights, at least outside the national combine events. Yet occasionally some athlete’s physical drills are impressive enough to take a closer glance.

Case in point: Meet Austin Stogner. The Prestonwood Christian (Texas) tight end, an Oklahoma commit, raced through the footwork drill you see below during an offseason workout with NFL wide receivers and tight ends consultant David Robinson (no, not that David Robinson. This one). To say that his feet are leaps and bounds ahead of his age is an understatement (and a really bad pun).

My boy 6’6 240 and feed moving like this 👀🔥😂💪🏾💨🤷🏽‍♂️🔬😳😤 @austin_stogner @OU_Football Commit #1 TE in the Country for 2019 #itrustmyeyes #alwaysopen pic.twitter.com/78WoJ6x9Rd — David Robinson (@drobalwaysopen) May 3, 2018

For a man who already has NCAA tight end size at 6-foot-6, 240 pounds, moving like that is an art form. And it’s also a pretty solid indicator that he could be wildly successful at the next level.

Of course, Stogner’s game highlights paint a similar picture, so this shouldn’t be such a surprise.

Of course, now we all have to sit back and wait for Stogner to do something like this on the field in September. Or maybe August. Until then, at least its fun to get excited about footwork drills for a moment.