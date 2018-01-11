Opposing coach told Mac McClung: 'You're going to Georgetown to sit.' Then McClung scored 44

It’s easy to get lost in the almost never-ending stream of Mac McClung basketball highlights. He’s one of the nation’s most explosive and exciting players, even if he doesn’t play against the best competition.

Perhaps it was that lack of competition that inspired one opposing coach to question McClung’s collegiate future while he was at the free throw line in the Arby’s Classic. Let’s just say that was a bad idea.

As you can see at the 2:00 mark of the video above, an opposing coach — believed to be Fern Creek (Louisville) coach James Schooler — offered up, “You goin’ to Georgetown to sit,” just before his second free throw in a second quarter trip to the foul line. McClung immediately barked back, appearing to say, “I’m going to start,” before then completely going off and burying his opponent in the victory.

McClung finished with 44 points, contributing more than half of his team’s 70 points and assisting on plenty of the others. It was a virtuoso performance.

He may very well have delivered that kind of a game without any prompting, but there was little doubt he would do so after Schooler’s taunt.

It almost makes one wonder if Patrick Ewing was watching.