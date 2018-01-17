VIDEO: Oregon signee Jevon Holland makes juggling INT at Polynesian Bowl practice

Players have begun practicing at the second annual Polynesian Bowl, the third major all-star football game featuring some of the nation’s best high school seniors.

There is no shortage of talented players in Hawaii, preparing to play in Saturday’s game at Aloha Stadium (ESPN3, 11 p.m. ET). At least one player isn’t waiting until then to make a highlight.

Check out the focus and hand-eye coordination out of four-star safety Jevon Holland from Bishop O’Dowd (Oakland, Calif.) on this interception at Tuesday’s practice.

O’Dowd, who signed with Oregon last month, is rated as the No. 14 safety in the country according to the 247 Sports Composite.

He seems comfortable in that green and yellow. Expect more big plays in the coming days, and years, from Holland.