VIDEO: 'Overrated' Julian Newman shows off handle, drops 35 at IMG Academy

Julian Newman’s listed height of 5-foot-7 might even be generous. No matter how tall he truly stands, there is no question Newman’s game outdoes his diminutive stature.

Newman, a Downey Christian (Orlando) sophomore guard, is a ball-handling dynamo who has been a known name in the basketball world for nearly half a decade. A starting varsity player since fifth grade, Newman is also the youngest player ever to reach the 3,000-point plateau.

RELATED: YouTube sensation Julian Newman shows off his Steph Curry range | Julian Newman embraces early overexposure

All internet sensations have to bring their game to reality, of course. Newman did just that on Wednesday, as Downey Christian visited IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. While his team fell 81-61, Newman more than held his own, dropping 35 points along with four assists and four rebounds.

You can see highlights of his performance, including overcoming seemingly ceaseless chants of “Overrated,” in the highlights below.

If anyone can relate to Newman, it is Nate Robinson. For 10 years, Robinson defied the odds as a 5-foot-9 NBA sensation, winning three Slam Dunk Contests in the process.

As you see in the beginning of the clip from Wednesday, Robinson was broadcasting for Gatorade/Intersport’s “The Debut,” and got a chance to chat with Newman.

“From one small guard to another, I admire your game,” Robinson told Newman. Also, during the brief interview, Newman firmly stated, “I want to go to Kentucky.”

When pressed a bit by Robinson, he added that he also liked Ohio State as well as some other schools.

Newman’s college recruitment will remain a question for the time being. There is now denying, however, that Newman has an outsized game for his stature.