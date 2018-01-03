VIDEO: Penn State WR signee Justin Shorter paid homage to Joe Horn TD celebration at Under Armour practice

Penn State signee Justin Shorter is a five-star wide receiver from New Jersey. He’s in Florida, practicing for the Under Armour All-America Game in New Jersey weather, and he’s making the most of his time in front of palm trees.

RELATED: Maurice Washington channels Deion Sanders

PHOTOS: American Family Insurance Skills Challenge

After making a nice grab while covered at the right front corner of the end zone, Shorter skipped away toward the goalpost, where he suddenly picked up the football phone, put it by his right ear and had a brief, one-sided conversation.

It was a clever little celebration, and a neat metaphorical reference back to an all-time great NFL celebration. Remember, here’s what Joe Horn turned heads with back in New Orleans:

Shorter didn’t have to hide any props, he just had to channel his inner mime. Apparently his inner mime is a pretty good one.

Will Shorter use the celebration again in Thursday’s game? Will he get a chance to? We’ll all find out soon enough.