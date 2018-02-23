Purdue SG signee Eric Hunter Jr. threw down a massive 360 jam in the middle of a game

Purdue is having a great season on the court. That’s good news. Better news: Super-athletic reinforcements are on the way, too. Just check out Eric Hunter Jr.

The Tindley School star has signed on to play for the Boilermakers, and when he gets there fans can only hope that gets the ball on the break often enough to attempt something like this:

That is elevation, Holmes.

The emphatic dunk came on Tindley School’s senior night in a one-sided blowout against Indiana School for the Deaf; Tindley emerged victorious, 105-42.

Normally a blowout that significant might inspire players and fans to remember the final scoreline. Not this time. After all, there was a real, live in-game 360 to sock away in the memory bank.