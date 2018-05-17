VIDEO: New rules should decide rain delays with baseball jousting

This is very non-traditional, so you’re going to have to hear us out on this one.

This spring sports season has been brutally long and full of interruptions. Snow. Rain. Insert weather pattern here. You get the picture.

The result is a baseball and softball season that has been hopelessly condensed and flipped from all practice all the time to all games without a chance to regroup. Obviously, that game overload has become even more pronounced with additional rain outs and rain delays once the weather and ground has finally thawed.

So what is a team to do? The answer is simple: turn an old, time-tested rain delay amusement and have it decide the winner of a game. Our nomination in that category falls to baseball jousting, where teams lift players in catcher’s gear on the shoulders of other players and have them attempt to knock one another off using baseball bats. If you haven’t seen it before, brace yourself for your new favorite psuedo-sport:

This is very good theater of the absurd, and it’s never not enjoyable for everyone. So why not make it part of the solution to never-ending rain delays and re-starts? Lengthy rain delays ensure that new pitchers take over when they conclude, so the game is practically different post-delay anyway. Why not just decide the matchup with a truly different game?

No, we don’t actually think this is going to happen, and yes we recognize that falling from the shoulders of teammates can leave a teenager injured (though we’ve yet to come across the baseball jousting injury).

Hey, we can dream. For baseball’s sake; heck, for all our sakes, we’re dreaming of a future where baseball jousting has a meaningful impact on a team’s season. Just imagine the jousting practices.