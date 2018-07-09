VIDEO: Rising freshman QB Gunner Stockton captures Cam Newton QB Skills Challenge title

Quarterback Gunner Stockton has yet to play a single game at Rabun County (Ga.) High. In fact, he’s yet to attend a single class. That doesn’t mean he isn’t already racking up awards.

As noted by Overtime, Stockton captured the Future Stars division at the C1N Cam Newton QB Skills Challenge title, topping all comers in a prestigious quarterback skills challenge affiliated with Under Armour (Newton’s sneaker partner) and the NFA 7v7 circuit.

To put Stockton’s achievement in perspective, let’s remember: He’s a member of the Class of 2022!?! And while it’s still entirely possible that Stockton could miss out on the starting gig at Rabun County in 2019 (though every indication is that he will be the man under center).

Seriously, go look at Stockton’s accuracy and the ease with which he excels in every drill he was put through. It’s as if he had started dozens of varsity games already, even though he hasn’t been on his forthcoming campus.

So, what does this tell us about Stockton’s future, and that of Rabun County? Stay tuned, because it seems we’re all about to find out in the four years ahead.