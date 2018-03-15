S.C. baseball players bring teammate to tears with gift of a new bat

Members of a baseball team in South Carolina surprised a teammate over the weekend with a generous gesture he won’t soon forget.

Dylan Jones is a catcher for Carolina Forest (Myrtle Beach, S.C.). As teammate Austin Padgett wrote on Twitter, Jones has been swinging a “dead bat” that he found in the equipment shed.

On Saturday, Padgett and a group of teammates surprised Jones by blind-folding him on the way to the Rawlings store at Tanger Outlets in Myrtle Beach. It was there that they presented their teammate with a new bat.

For the past year Dylan, our catcher has been swinging a dead bat from our baseball field shed. He takes countless bruises for us, never complains, and is the hardest working, toughest person I have ever met. Today, we surprised him with a brand new bat! #HardWorkPaysOff pic.twitter.com/55vMh0mVdU — Austin Padgett (@kingpadge14) March 10, 2018

“I came up with the idea simply because how much work Dylan does on and off the field for us,” Padgett told the Sun News. “He will leave every practice and game with bruises all over his body, never to complain one bit.”

Per the Sun News, Padgett and fellow seniors Matthew Schaefer and Josh Fultz, juniors Chase Hughes and Michael Foltz and sophomore Derek Rogers got teammates to pitch in funds for the gift.

Padgett posted the video that was recorded by Schaefer to Twitter.

In the video, you can see that after Jones hugged his teammates, Padgett revealed another surprise.

“There’s 65 extra bucks in there. You can buy anything else you want,” he told Jones, who hugged him again while tearing up. “He is the hardest worker I’ve ever seen and the most trustworthy friend you could ever think of,” Padgett told the Sun News. “He deserved better than to be swinging a dead bat he found in the shed.”

Teammates looking out for teammates. It doesn’t get much better than that.