VIDEO: Scott County (Ky.) OL Bryan Hudson commits to Virginia Tech by throwing a discus

You don’t have to be a Virginia Tech fan or an aficionado of track and field’s throwing events to appreciate the Tuesday commitment of Scott County (Ky.) offensive lineman Bryan Hudson, but it does help.

Thank you to everyone who has helped me with this process. I'm truly humbled by the faith shown in me by the 24 schools that have offered. I'm thankful to my parents, my coaches, teammates, family & friends. I've found a HOME where I will further my football and track career… pic.twitter.com/4bt5yGPAsU — Bryan Hudson (@HudsonBryan) April 10, 2018

Hudson, a versatile 6-foot-4, 290+ pound offensive lineman, turned his back on in-state Kentucky and Louisville and 17 other scholarship offers to instead commit to Virginia Tech (also on the list were Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame and LSU, to name a few). His reason for doing so focused not only on his connection with Virginia Tech football coach Justin Fuentes, but also Virginia Tech’s willingness to let him compete in his other passion, throwing a discus.

That’s not to say that Virginia Tech’s football culture wasn’t a factor, as Hudson made clear in an interview immediately following his commitment.

“I would say if somebody was gonna write a notebook on how to approach big-time recruiting that he and his family could probably be considered as potential authors."@cards_football with some good insight into the recruitment of Bryan Hudson. https://t.co/KInQ44gFUz — Josh Moore (@HLpreps) April 10, 2018

“The coaching staff fits me and the way the program is ran, the culture, environment, and everything is what I was looking for,” Hudson told 247 Sports. “It feels like home.

“I think it is an amazing place.”

The Hokies reciprocate by thinking Hudson is an amazing recruit, that much is clear. The fifth pledge to the Hokies’ Class of 2019, Hudson is the school’s first four-star pick in the group and the second offensive lineman. With his talent and athleticism, he could compete for playing time early after he arrives on campus.

That’s still some time in the future. For now, Hudson is happy that the process is over. So is Virginia Tech since it’s worked out in the Hokies’ favor.