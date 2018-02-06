VIDEO: Scottie Lewis hit a circus shot in the lane and no one was quite sure how

Scottie Lewis is a five-star basketball prospect and one of the top six members of the Class of 2019. He’s the class of New Jersey because of his athleticism and creativity more than anything else, as he showed in Ranney’s recent win against Mater Dei Prep.

Lewis cut into the lane and found himself with no outlets either to a shot or an open teammate. He was going to have to force something up, and what he came up with was positively remarkable.

Out of nowhere, Lewis pulled a complete 360 turnaround layup, sticking his landing in perfect position to admire his handiwork.

Scottie Lewis, everyone. Scottie Lewis.

Lewis is considered a likely Kentucky or Florida commit, though it’s very, very early in the Class of 2019 recruiting cycle. Wherever he goes, the uber-recruit is sure to be a catch and make a significant impact.