VIDEO: Scotty Pippen Jr. sends defender to floor with killer crossover

In his 17-year Hall of Fame NBA career, Scottie Pippen could do a number of different things on the floor.

We are not sure we ever saw him do what his son, Class of 2019 standout Scotty Pippen Jr., did to a defender this week at the Nike EYBL series in Dallas.

That is a killer crossover that would cause even Tim Hardaway to nod his head in approval. The poor defender in this case did not see such a cut-on-a-dime move coming, as evidenced by his prompt trip to the hardwood.

And not only did the dynamic Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) guard execute the nice change of direction, he also finished with a tough and-one layup.

Good on you, Scotty.