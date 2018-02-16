VIDEO: Senior Caleb Peck hits three on Mo. school's senior night with torn ACL in knee brace

Caleb Peck knew what happened when his knee gave out as he went up for a layup earlier in the month.

He used to be a big Derrick Rose fan and he remembered how the NBA’s 2011 MVP said his knee made a pop when he tore his ACL in 2012.

Peck felt that pop.

The Clever High School senior didn’t think he’d have a chance to play in another game or take another shot with his teammates.

“I wanted to have one last moment on the court before I finished,” Peck said.

On Tuesday night, Peck got his moment.

Leading up to the senior night game, Peck joked with his coach that he would like to play in the Blue Jays’ blue and white jersey one last time.

“I’ll see what I can do,” his coach said.

The next day, Peck was told he was going to have one more moment on the court.

Caleb Peck, Clever Basketball, injured but still supporting his teammates, surprisingly came into the game late in the 4th quarter and scored his last basket as a Bluejay. pic.twitter.com/K59BpeY3YH — rsorald (@SouthCenMoSport) February 14, 2018

With Clever up big late in the game against Sparta on Tuesday, Peck entered the game hopping on one leg as his other was lifted up in a brace.

Standing in the corner, he caught the pass, spotted up and off one leg, he put up a shot.

Swish.

“That moment was amazing,” Peck said. “Getting in the game for the last time in my high school career, to make the shot on my first try, it was awesome.”

