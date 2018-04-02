VIDEO: Severna Park (Md.) lax star Josh Coffman embarrasses 2 defenders on goal of the season

Josh Coffman. Remember the name.

The Severna Park (Md.) senior midfielder is headed to the University of Maryland, and he’s bringing seriously shifty moves and a cannon of a right-handed shot with him.

Coffman delivered what may be the highlight of the season, first completely dropping a midfield defender in his tracks, then putting a long stick defender on roller skates as he moved within shooting range of the cage.

Coffman’s goal was one of, if not the best shots of the season thus far, incorporating multiple mean dodges and the kind of shot that is just about unstoppable.

Replicate that at the next level, and Maryland fans will have plenty more to be excited about.