VIDEO: Shareef O'Neal brings it home in Crossroads rout

Highly-celebrated Santa Monica, Calif. power Crossroads rolled to an easy win over Cajon (San Bernardino), 85-56, Tuesday night in a CIF Division II Regional Semifinal.

With the win, the Roadrunners move on to Saturday’s regional final, where they’ll face off with a Cinderella squad in Birmingham — which just knocked off Crossroads’ rival, No. 1 seed Brentwood, to get to this game.

As usual, the win was flush with impressive Shareef O’Neal finishes around the rim. Watch as the UCLA commit and Hall of Fame kin wows the crowd with an array of tip slams and alley-oops.

(Highlights courtesy of Mars Reel)