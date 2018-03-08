USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Shareef O'Neal dominates as Crossroads rolls Selma in CIF state opener

Crossroads School (Calif.) and superstar Shareef O’Neal had its way with Selma (Calif.) in its CIF Division II State Tournament opener, rolling to an 84-57 win in a contest that, as usual, was highlighted with some impressive finishes from the senior big man.

Watch as O’Neal, the son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal who recently switched his commitment to UCLA, gets the home crowd off its feet with a series of slams.

Crossroads will next face La Jolla Country Day on Saturday, in a Southern Section Quarterfinal.

(Highlights courtesy of Mars Reel)

