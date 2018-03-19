VIDEO: Shareef O'Neal dominates the rim against Birmingham (Calif.), cuts down the nets

With his Hall of Fame father Shaquille O’Neal sitting front row, Santa Monica (Calif.) Crossroads superstar Shareef O’Neal seemingly did whatever he wanted as the Roadrunners inched by Lake Balboa (Calif.) Birmingham, 54-50, to claim a CIF Division II regional title and punch a ticket to this weekend’s state finals in Sacramento.

Shareef, a UCLA commit, led the way with 18 points. Watch in the highlights above as the 6-foot-10 takes it to the hole in a variety of ways, and adds a vicious chase-down block for good measure.

(Highlights courtesy of Mars Reel)