USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Shareef O'Neal dominates the rim against Birmingham (Calif.), cuts down the nets

Mars Reel

VIDEO: Shareef O'Neal dominates the rim against Birmingham (Calif.), cuts down the nets

News

VIDEO: Shareef O'Neal dominates the rim against Birmingham (Calif.), cuts down the nets

With his Hall of Fame father Shaquille O’Neal sitting front row, Santa Monica (Calif.) Crossroads superstar Shareef O’Neal seemingly did whatever he wanted as the Roadrunners inched by Lake Balboa (Calif.) Birmingham, 54-50, to claim a CIF Division II regional title and punch a ticket to this weekend’s state finals in Sacramento.

Shareef, a UCLA commit, led the way with 18 points. Watch in the highlights above as the 6-foot-10 takes it to the hole in a variety of ways, and adds a vicious chase-down block for good measure.

(Highlights courtesy of Mars Reel)

, , , , News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2poO1Q5
VIDEO: Shareef O'Neal dominates the rim against Birmingham (Calif.), cuts down the nets
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.