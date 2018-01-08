VIDEO: Shareef O'Neal is out here wearing Dragon Ball Z shoes, John Stockton shorts and dominating

Shareef O’Neal is an Arizona signee, the son of an NBA legend and a pretty dang good high school basketball player. So he gets to do pretty much whatever he wants. This weekend, he wanted to wear Dragon Ball Z-themed Nikes, wear short shorts and hit some deep pull up jumpers.

Shareef O’Neal drilling shots with the Dragon Ball Z kicks 🔥 @SSJreef pic.twitter.com/jhMc02mdNk — Overtime (@overtime) January 7, 2018

So that’s precisely what he did.

Yes, it’s a very strange world we’re living in, because it’s Shareef O’Neal’s world. Seriously, go watch the start of that clip again just to check out those kicks. Those are absolutely on fire.

As for the shorts, well, let’s just say that Shareef is just one among the emerging crowd of talented basketball players who have decided to take hoops fashion back to the 80’s.

Whatever the reason, it makes O’Neal one of the more unique 6-foot-9 boys basketball prospects we’ve ever had on the national radar.

Let’s just hope he’s allowed to keep commemorating cartoons on his sneakers when he stars in Tucson next year.