Basketball fans in the Los Angeles area have been accustomed to an O’Neal asserting himself around the rim for the last two decades. Friday’s CIF-SS Division 2AA second-round matchup between Rancho Cucamonga and Santa Monica’s Crossroads School, featuring Hall-of-Fame kin Shareef O’Neal, was no different.

O’Neal, an Arizona commit and son of the legendary Shaquille O’Neal, led scorers with 25 points as the Roadrunners squeezed by Rancho Cucamonga, 88-82.

(Highlights courtesy of Mars Reel)