VIDEO: Sierra Canyon (Calif.) edges Etiwanda to punch CIF state final ticket

In one of the weekend’s most thrilling finishes, burgeoning Southern California power Sierra Canyon beat out Etiwanda, 58-55, in the CIF State Southern Region Final to punch a trip to next Saturday’s Open Division State Final in Sacramento.

Trailblazers star Cassius Stanley went down in the second quarter with an injury, and did not return. But no matter, the trio of K.J. Martin, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Duane Washington Jr. put on a show anyways for the crowd on hand at Long Beach State, as seen in the highlights above.

(Highlights courtesy of Mars Reel)

