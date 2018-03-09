VIDEO: Sophomore 5-star Scottie Barnes throws down ridiculous alley oop dunk

Scottie Barnes is still only a sophomore, but the University School (Fla.) five-star recruit is already establishing himself as one of the nation’s best, regardless of class.

In USA TODAY Super 25 No. 2 University School’s 83-48 rout of Tampa Catholic in a Florida Class 5A state semifinal, Barnes pumped in another dominant performance. Never was he more overpowering than when elevating to throw down the alley oop you see below.

That’s scary, even in Barnes’ short shorts.

Let’s just briefly rehash Barnes’ electric dunk, shall we? It’s not enough that Barnes completely bodied his defender. He did so on a long distance alley oop, in the midst of a one-sided blowout of a fellow state power that officially booked a place in the Class 5A state final.

No matter what the score was at the time, Barnes’ dunk put an exclamation point on the blowout. ESPN currently ranks Barnes as the No. 5 overall prospect in the Class of 2020. If he keeps making plays like this, even that ranking might be too low for the 6-foot-6, 195-pound dynamo.