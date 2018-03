It was another awe-inspiring effort above the rim for Oak Hill Academy (Va.) as the Warriors, ranked No. 2 in the Super 25, took care of business Friday in an 84-67 win over Covenant Christian (Ga.) to run their season record to 41-1.

Watch as Florida signee Keyontae Johnson (game-high 24 points) and Kansas signee David McCormack (14 points, 12 rebounds) have their way in the paint, with the crowd voicing its loud approval.

(Highlights courtesy of Mars Reel)