VIDEO: Watch Taevion Kinsey dunk over 7-foot teammates

First, a disclaimer: no, this dunk by Taevion Kinsey didn’t come in a game. Rather, the Eastmoor Academy (Ohio) senior pulled off the feat in a postseason dunk contest as part of his Ohio all-star team’s tour of Italy for the Junior International Tournament.

What you do see in the highlight is a high school senior elevating over and above a fully 7-foot grown man en route to the rim. It’s silly season stuff, the kind of athleticism that shouldn’t be possible in a teenager. Or anyone.

If you’re a college coach and you like what you see there, you’re in luck! Kinsey holds scholarship offers from four Division I programs — including Kent State near his hometown of Columbus — but has yet to sign on with any. He’s clearly ready to make an impact, and something tells us that is he gets stuck on the bench he might jump right over it to get involved.