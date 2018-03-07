Taiwanese prep player unleashes bat flip for ages on foul ball

Sometimes, the contact a hitter makes with a baseball feels so good that a bat flip is the only acceptable follow through.

At least that appears to be the in-the-moment logical puzzle put together by Taiwanese high school player Chiu Dan on a recent swing.

Massive bat flip alert (on a foul ball!) in a Taiwanese high school match between Pu men vs. Mei He HS. Watch it fly across the screen. (H/T to @inglis_josh4 for passing this along) pic.twitter.com/tn6uPWBE3e — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) March 5, 2018

On first glance, you see Dan launch the bat off his back and out of the camera frame, only to have “Camera 2” pick up the full trajectory of the hitter’s tool.

The slow-motion shot from close makes the bat flip all the more impressive, even if the ball a) didn’t leave the ballpark and b) landed foul.

Still, hard not to have a Ken Griffey Jr. flashback with the slo-mo shot in and of itself.

It's even better on the replay imo pic.twitter.com/lJ3CSfqtlV — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) March 5, 2018

According to baseball writer Sung Min Kim’s sources, the 17-year-old Dan is a quite the prospect.

The bat flipper here is OF Chiu Dan of Pu men HS. He'll turn 18 in July. @inglis_josh4 tells me he's a big prospect. — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) March 5, 2018

If nothing else, his bat flip is Major League ready.