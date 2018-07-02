VIDEO: Taulia Tagovailoa, Tua's brother, wins The Opening long throw competition

Is 66 yards the longest deep ball ever thrown at The Opening? No, but on Sunday it was plenty long enough to win the 2018 long throw competition. And the new champion has a bit of pedigree about his name.

Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Alabama rising sophomore and national championship hero Tua Tagovailoa, captured the 2018 title with a 66-hard hurl in Texas at the Cowboys’ The Star facility. You can see the toss from the Hawaiian native turned Thompson (Ala.) star below:

Taulia Tagovailoa wins the long throw competition with a 66 yard BOMB 😱 @tauliaa12 @TheOpening pic.twitter.com/aAVkxeSawg — Overtime (@overtime) July 2, 2018

And here’s another head-on view that shows just how far the ball really traveled:

There’s no guarantee of quick success for those who have won the long throw event in the past. The 2017 champion was Matt Corral, now an incoming freshman at Ole Miss. We’ll see how he does in Oxford. Yet that’s as far back as the winners go, because that’s as far back as the event is documented taking place (perhaps it did before, but it wasn’t recorded).

Still, it’s a heck of a piece of work for Tagovailoa, showing just how strong his arm is (see his brother’s record of work in the National Championship game if there is any doubt about the family genes) and just what talent is headed to Alabama, where he’ll almost certainly play behind … his brother.

Sibling rivalry, time to take it up a notch. How many yards you got in that arm, Tua?