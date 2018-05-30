VIDEO: Tenn. softball player denies homer with must-see catch

If you are going to make a sensational catch, it is best to do so when the TV cameras are around.

Walker Valley (Cleveland, Tenn.) left fielder Carissa Frost can attest to that.

Last Friday, Frost made the grab of a lifetime when she robbed a potential home run during the Class AAA state title game against Powell. A tip of the cap to WVLT-TV’s Lauren Cash for capturing and posting Frost’s barrel roll over the flexible fence to Twitter.

Absolutely incredible catch here by @DubVSoftball's Carissa Frost! Walker Valley forced Game 2 with Powell in the Class AAA State Championship pic.twitter.com/CQmK1uzrfk — Lauren Cash (@WVLTCash) May 25, 2018

That sensational snag helped the Lady Mustangs force a game 2 for the state title in a 7-6, eight-inning win. While Powell won the second game, 2-1, to clinch the state crown, the series wouldn’t have reached the point if not for Frost’s all-out effort.

“I was just like, hold on to the ball, hold on to the ball,” Frost told Chattanooga’s WDEF-TV. “It was just an indescribable feeling of ‘Oh my goodness, I can’t believe I just caught that. … It was just really amazing, and I’m glad I got to share it with that team.”

Frost’s reaction of raising her hands in elation and pure “Did I really just do that?” is only matched by her immediate instinct to get back over the fence and return the ball to the infield.

Even if nobody was on base, a savvy softball player never rests, even after making the play of her life.