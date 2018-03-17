VIDEO: Fulton (Tenn.) star Edward Lacy celebrates with imaginary teammates after technical free throw

Athletes are creatures of habit. Sometimes, those habits are even so extreme that the player follows through with them when it’s literally impossible to do so.

That’s what Fulton (Tenn.) guard Edward Lacy demonstrated during his team’s TSSAA Class AA quarterfinal victory against Jackson South Side. After a South Side technical was assessed, Lacy went to the line.

The guard cooly stroked the first free throw, then finally seemed to realize his teammates weren’t there with him (because they couldn’t be, of course). No matter. Lacy just strolled to the side, pretending to low-five with two teammates up front, side-slap two more and then made a miniature circle back to the free throw line.

That’s Lacy’s routine. It worked. And it all worked for Fulton, too, which earned a spot in the state semifinals against Stratford with a 61-52 victory.

Next time, Lacy might even get to hit some critical free throws with his friends there, too.