VIDEO: Texas RB Maurice Washington blows Dion Sanders' mind with Prime Time celebration, will wear special socks as a prize

There are clever self-promotional marketing gimmicks, and then there’s the experience Deion Sanders just pulled off at the Under Armour All-America Game.

With his Team Highlight squad practicing in preparation for the big game, Cedar Hill (Texas) Trinity Christian School running back Maurice Washington — who was wearing number 21 — pulled off the ultimate impersonation on the biggest stage, literally flipping out at the end of a Prime Time touchdown celebration. His take on the legendary cornerback’s celebration was pretty spot on.

Take a look for yourself:

Team Highlight RB Maurice Washington (@Mo_is_blessed) does his best @DeionSanders dance and gets to wear the primetime socks in Thursday's game! #UAALLAMERICA pic.twitter.com/Cr8B8UBmq2 — All-America Game (@AllAmericaGame) January 2, 2018

And, just in case anyone has forgotten, here’s what Sanders’ celebrations looked like in his prime (no pun intended):

Was Maurice’s neon two-step tribute perfect? Maybe not quite, but boy was it close.

In a fitting honorarium, Sanders awarded Williams the honor of wearing the Prime Time socks during Thursday’s All-America Game. The honor was deserved for the impression, even if it may have been aided by the prior relationship between the two; Sanders and Williams previously worked together at Trinity Christian, where Sanders was the offensive coordinator and Williams was handed the ball by his son, Trinity Christian quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

On Thursday Shedeur and his teammates will be watching as Washington and Deion Sanders link up one more time. Now we know there will be a fitting sartorial tribute incorporated in that send off, too.