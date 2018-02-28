VIDEO: Texas TE signee Malcolm Epps drains playoff game-winning trey at buzzer

Malcolm Epps is slated to attend the University of Texas to play as a tight end. Texas basketball coach Shaka Smart might want to get in on the Epps action, too following his big-time playoff shot late Monday night.

As reported by VYPE Houston, Epps produced the game-winning three-pointer in his school’s 73-72 victory against Klein Forest. The game-winning bucket accounted for three of Epps’ 28 points as he produced more than one-third of his team’s total scoring output.

At 6-foot-5, 218 pounds, Epps has prototypical swingman size at the next level. According to all reports he’s not even entertained that possibility, instead choosing to focus on his football gifts and his future with the Longhorns.

That’s likely the right decision for Epps’ career, though it may rob all of us of Epps’ heroics on the hardwood; of all the notable factors in Epps’ game-winner, nothing was more telling than his own calm reaction. With the game officially over, Epps just jogged back downcourt and then let his teammates come to him.

Played like a true leader. Somewhere, Texas football coach Tom Herman was smiling.