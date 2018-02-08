VIDEO: The celebration for this Conn. buzzer beater had more joy than Philly's Super Bowl parade

Don’t get us wrong, the 63-60 victory Xavier (Conn.) pulled off against previously undefeated Guilford on Wednesday was pretty sensational. Still, it was the reaction afterward that was even more notable.

First, take a look at Jackson Benigni’s deep, deep trey at the buzzer, which capped a Xavier comeback from a 21-point halftime deficit:

That’s a nice shot, but take a look at the celebration. Did Xavier just win the NBA title? Sheesh! We’ve got a full ring-around-the-rosy chain parade featuring the entire bench. We’ve got at least one shirt of flex at the Guilford crowd.

It was epic.

And then it didn’t end there. Here was the team waiting to get into the visiting locker room immediately after the win:

The scene at Guilford. @XHSBBALL comes back from 21 points down at the half to beat Guilford, 63-60. @jbenigni_24 with buzzer beater #ctbb pic.twitter.com/ZktFF6vt4q — Xavier Athletics (@athleticsXHS) February 7, 2018

Apparently the team was able to put everything back together not too long thereafter, because Benigni gave a perfectly put together interview with the school’s internal media office. That might not be the case if the Falcons make a run all the way to a Connecticut state title. We shudder to think about the celebration if that happens.