The Coby White Blog: 'I'm a McDonald's All American!'

Coby White, a North Carolina commit who hails from Greenfield School (Wilson, N.C.), is one of the most prolific scorers in the country, regardless of class, and the reigning Gatorade Player of the Year for North Carolina. The 6-foot-4 point guard dominated the prestigious Nike EYBL this past summer and lost his father to cancer in August. Now he’s dedicated his career to his father and has agreed to keep a blog with USA Today chronicling everything from intimate details about his life to basketball and everything in between.

