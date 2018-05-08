VIDEO: The ultimate Zion Williamson senior highlight reel

Few high school basketball players over the last decade have been as heavily hyped — or followed — as Spartanburg (S.C.) Day dunker extraordinaire Zion Williamson.

The 6-foot-6 future Duke Blue Devil ended one of the Palmetto State’s most decorated prep careers on a high note, carrying the Griffins to a third straight state title, finishing with over 3,000 career points, and earning a second straight First Team ALL-USA nod by USA TODAY.

With more than 1.5 Instagram followers (including celebrities such as Drake), and a litany of high-flying dunks to add to the highlight reel night after night, every Griffins game in 2017-18 was an event. And as one can imagine, when averaging an astounding 36.4 points a game, you end up with a pretty good “Greatest Hits” reel.

Our friends at Mars Reel have put together the best of the best from a magical winter in Spartanburg. Check the video above for the full highlights.