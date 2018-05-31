VIDEO: The Walmart yodeling kid can actually hoop better than you expect

Mason Ramsey has been on one heck of a run. The youngster continues to generally ride the celebrity wave that comes from being the Walmart Yodeling kid. Everyone wants a piece of him.

Apparently, what Ramsey really wants is to shoot some hoops.

Yodel boy out here HOOPING 🔥 (via lilhankwilliams/IG) pic.twitter.com/x8ewZgEybk — Overtime (@overtime) May 30, 2018

Unlike some childhood celebrities, Ramsey is off living his life while he rockets into celebrity (and beyond). The pre-teen is making money off being the Walmart Yodeling kid because, well, now he’s the Walmart Yodeling kid. Between recording and touring, sometimes young Ramsey needs some time and space to do something he wants to do.

That, it seems, is play basketball. That’s not the point of this. We’re still sure that Ramsey is far more likely to find fame behind a microphone or even curing cancer than he is on a basketball court.

That doesn’t mean he can’t have fun now, particularly when he can get a run of pickup games at a random Nashville basketball facility.

When grandma says dinner is ready pic.twitter.com/uWS2hWtGBo — Mason Ramsey (@theMasonRamsey) April 25, 2018

One final note: Can someone tell Mason to stop wearing the button downs when he’s playing on the hardtop?