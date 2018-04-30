VIDEO: The wondergoal of the soccer weekend came from a 13-year-old in Atlanta

There are few things better than a soccer wondergoal and the reaction it inspires from overzealous announcers. This example misses the second factor, but there’s a good reason: It was scored by a 13-year-old in Georgia.

As disseminated by Atlanta United’s Twitter account, Atlanta United U-13 midfielder Luke Brennan found his way into the penalty box during a weekend match and produced what may stand up as the most clinical and creative finish of his career. Brennan tracked an in-swinging cross, got just enough separation from his defender and then elevated for a genuine, Cristiano Ronaldo-esque bicycle kick.

🚲🚲🚲 Pick that one out! U-13 Luke Brennan adds to the @atlutd wonder goal weekend #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/kmlZkNa7gp — ATLUTD Academy (@AcademyATLUTD) April 29, 2018

The goalie had no chance. How could he? Who would imagine a 13-year-old producing a goal like that?

The goal was just one of eight in an 8-0 Atlanta United whitewash of the Carolina Rapids U-13 squad. If you were impressed by Brennan’s goal, you should probably keep an eye on striker Chance Gray, who scored five goals in the 35-minute first half alone.

Still, it was Brennan’s goal that rightfully stole headlines and stokes expectations for his and his team’s development. One goal does not a career make, but suffice to say that with the likes of Brennan and Gray on the roster, Atlanta’s U-13 squad may be on to something.