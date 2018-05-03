VIDEO: These back-to-back AAU blocks are completely ridiculous

Ladies and gentlemen, the AAU basketball season is here, ready or not.

Sure, it may feel like the high school basketball season just wrapped up because, well, it kind of just did. Still, the AAU campaign is already off and running, and we have our first bonkers highlight from the 2018 AAU season, thanks to Rivals.com’s Krysten Peek.

I love AAU ball 😂❌🏀 pic.twitter.com/v1HFhLoQJc — Krysten Peek (@KP_Rivals) May 1, 2018

Now that is a block … and a block. The best part about the sequence above, which stars youngsters whom we honestly couldn’t identify, is that you get the sense that both squads would have kept going on that way until someone collapsed from lack of saliva or nutrition.

Luckily it never came to that, and hopefully both teams and players learned something from the experience: don’t turn on the cruise control when you head down the lane at an AAU tournament. It may not end well.