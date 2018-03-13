VIDEO: This baseball toss trey may be the best game-winning buzzer beater of the year

We don’t know much about this highlight, but we do know this: It’s one of the buzzer beaters of the year.

Just out here tryna live 🎉 (via willresz06/IG) pic.twitter.com/tfHOJhBK3P — Overtime (@overtime) March 12, 2018

In a game that appears to be a middle school contest, the team in green trailed 38-36 with just seconds remaining. No matter. The inbounds pass went to one of a pair of guards who pivoted, flung the ball in the direction of the hoop and watched the magic take over.

A perfect trajectory off the glass and a perfect win.

The final 39-38 score tells the tale of a lightly scoring game (hence the middle school assumption, along with the jerseys being used), but the final bucket in particular makes it clear just how amazing at least one key play was in the win. BEcause that was some shot.