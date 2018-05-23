USA Today Sports

This youth baseball player may be the most inspiring thing you'll see

A youth baseball player with a walker both ran out a single and made a great play on the mound (Photo: @HCATovertime/Twitter screen shot) Photo: @HCATovertime/Twitter screen shot

First, a disclaimer: We have no idea who the youngster in the highlight above is. We don’t know where he’s from, or why he’s competing without his legs. All we know if he’s the most inspiring young baseball player we’ve ever seen.

As first disseminated on social media, the youth baseball player in question competes without the benefit of two functional legs. Using a lower walker, he bats at the plate while balancing upright, then scoots to first base on the dirt basepath without his walker. When in the field, he can pitch off a lowered mound and even hustles off the mound to field his position.

In short, he puts the likes of Jim Abbott, another inspirational player from MLB past, in perspective. This is true inspiration.

