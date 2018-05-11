VIDEO: This has to be the strangest basketball training drill of all-time

The Norcross (Ga.) basketball program has done a lot right in the past decade, earning state titles in the 6A classification (Georgia’s highest) in 2008, 2011 and 2013. They were runners-up in 2017 and 2018, too. All that success would seem to indicate that Norcross basketball coach Jesse McMillan knows what he’s doing, and that realization keeps us from completely judging the drill you see below, because boy is it … different.

Let’s take stock of everything that’s going on here. We’ve got a teenage athlete who is strapped in to a restraining cable while he fends off a coach who attacks his upper body using boxing pads. Fine? Fine.

Then there is the giant tractor tire. Let’s talk about the tractor tire. Why is this strapping one man working through a basketball drill with one foot in a tire? This makes no sense. This seems both unnecessary and a real health risk. Why is this being done with a tire?

Anyone else find this absurdly strange? Great. Glad we’re not alone. That doesn’t mean that it isn’t an incredible drill that will revolutionize this teen’s ball handling skills. It very well may, particularly given Norcross’ past success.