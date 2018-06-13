VIDEO: This high school softball umpire doing Y-M-C-A is a summer spirit animal

It’s summer time. School is either out or winding down. Baseball and softball are in full flow. And high school and youth competitions are reaching the later playoff stages, complete with plenty of pressure.

Well, sometimes you need to alleviate the pressure. That’s true of players, coaches and even umpires, as the video clearly demonstrates below:

When the Umpire has 1 moment to shine and he nails it! pic.twitter.com/Tm1xtZWviQ — Tim Towe (@timothytowe3) June 13, 2018

That’s the umpire at the 10-year-old District All-Star championship softball game between Union County and Jefferson at Fannin County Park in Blue Ridge, Georgia. In the fifth inning of a game that finished in a 10-1 Union County victory the stadium loudspeakers began blasting out Y-M-C-A. And just like the crowd, umpire Ralph Diaz just couldn’t help himself.

The difference between Diaz — a 30-year umpiring veteran who is a bit of a local legend — and the rest of the crowd was two-fold: 1) Diaz was kind of working at the time, as the umpire (duh!), and 2) his Y-M-C-A routine is much better than the crowd’s rather apathetic, understated attempts, and he knows it.

And that’s the best part: the Diaz fist pump at the end of the second refrain. He knows he owned it, and the crowd loved it, and everyone wins.

More umpire song and dance, please. We’re all tuning in.