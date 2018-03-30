VIDEO: This no-look assist from Scottie Barnes to Vernon Carey Jr. is a University School GEICO statement

Note to other competitors: University School is not here to play.

The Sharks avenged their lone loss of the season to Oak Hill by waxing the Warriors in New York. As part of the South Florida festivities, super sophomore Scottie Barnes connected with top junior Vernon Carey Jr. on a truly impressive assist and dunk that served as a declarative statement of University School’s intentions:

They’re here to win, and to win with style.

Gotta love the no-look pass! 👀👀👀 A sweet dish from @ScottBarnes561 to @vernoncarey22 for the flush gives University School a 26-22 lead halfway through the 2nd quarter! #GEICONationals pic.twitter.com/KcD92n7SRs — Who's Next (@WhosNextHS) March 30, 2018

The second quarter bucket gave University School a four-point edge, though it was a second half surge that eventually lifted the Sharks to a 15-point victory. What does that mean? One more day of Scottie Barnes and Vernon Carey Jr. highlights for everyone!