USA Today Sports

VIDEO: This no-look assist from Scottie Barnes to Vernon Carey Jr. is a University School GEICO statement

Photo: USA TODAY Sports

VIDEO: This no-look assist from Scottie Barnes to Vernon Carey Jr. is a University School GEICO statement

Geico High School Nationals

VIDEO: This no-look assist from Scottie Barnes to Vernon Carey Jr. is a University School GEICO statement

Note to other competitors: University School is not here to play.

The Sharks avenged their lone loss of the season to Oak Hill by waxing the Warriors in New York. As part of the South Florida festivities, super sophomore Scottie Barnes connected with top junior Vernon Carey Jr. on a truly impressive assist and dunk that served as a declarative statement of University School’s intentions:

They’re here to win, and to win with style.

The second quarter bucket gave University School a four-point edge, though it was a second half surge that eventually lifted the Sharks to a 15-point victory. What does that mean? One more day of Scottie Barnes and Vernon Carey Jr. highlights for everyone!

, , , , , , , , , , Geico High School Nationals

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2pRt67R
VIDEO: This no-look assist from Scottie Barnes to Vernon Carey Jr. is a University School GEICO statement
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.