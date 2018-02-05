USA Today Sports

VIDEO: This one-handed 7v7 snag was better than any catch in the Super Bowl

There were some phenomenal plays in Super Bowl LII on Sunday, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. None can compare with this one from a 7v7 tournament a week prior.

Meet Kamari Morales. The Tallahassee Lincoln junior tight end who has committed to South Florida was competing at a Pylon 7v7 tournament in Orlando when he found a way to get just open enough to snag a pretty tremendous touchdown.

In fact, Morales wasn’t even open at all. Somehow, Morales still came down with the catch. It was a heck of a grab, and one that stands out at every level.

Seriously, go look at that grab again. It’s outstanding. And it bodes well for South Florida’s future if he does indeed become a Bull just more than a year from now.

