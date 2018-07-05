This tip-drill TD catch exemplifies hands that won Kyle Ford The Opening MVP

In case you missed it, SoCal wide receiver Kyle Ford took home MVP honors from The Opening on July 3.

Apparently the honor was well deserved, in part because of catches like this one:

That, ladies and gentlemen, is exceptional concentration. It’s also a little bit of luck and an uncanny knack for being in the right place at the right time, something which was clearly helped by the fact Ford spent most of the event competing alongside his high school teammate Orange Lutheran quarterback Ryan Hilinski.

“(Hilinski) is my guy and he’s my quarterback from my team and you could tell we were connected, but Graham Mertz is a beast,” Ford told USA TODAY’s Jim Halley at the event. “He’s going to be great in college. Either way it went, we had great quarterbacks, so I was really fortunate.”

WR Kyle Ford said he’s thinking about officials during the season to Oregon, Michigan and potentially Ohio State. Says some schools still have an opportunity to get into the mix, mentioned Florida State as a school he wants to talk more to pic.twitter.com/7u3gQjjmwz — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) July 3, 2018

Still, no matter what preparation is made for a play like that, it doesn’t happen unless the player has absolutely exceptional hands. Ford has those, and now he has a MVP award from The Opening to show for it.