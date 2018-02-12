VIDEO: Top 10 Plays of the Week

USA Today Sports

Photo: Mars Reel Illustration

Check out the top plays from the hardwood last week, courtesy of MarsReel.

From the usual suspects (Zion Williamson, Jordan McCabe, Keldon Johnson) to some lesser-known stars, the video is a must-watch.

Check out the top 10 basketball plays from this past week!

