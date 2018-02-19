VIDEO: Torezz Alexander pulls down crazy one-handed catch in 7v7 scrimmage

You know it’s the start of spring when highlights from 7v7 scrimmages (not games … scrimmages) start leaking out. Because of the nature of 7v7 competition, most of those highlights tend to depict great catches. Even with that addendum, the grab made by Torezz Alexander is positively jaw dropping.

Here’s Alexander — a wide receiver and quarterback for Rockdale County in Georgia — in one of those aforementioned 7v7 workout games, somehow making a catch that he had no business even going up for.

Seriously, that’s a throw-away. For Alexander, it was a catch.

Perhaps Alexander’s background as a shooting guard for Rockdale County on the basketball court explains his ability to make a grab on a play like that. Perhaps it’s his self-confidence. After all, any player in Georgia who refers to himself as “Baby Julio” clearly thinks he can make all the plays.

Given what we’ve seen in 7v7, we aren’t going to be the ones to tell Alexander he can’t make all those plays. Doubt him at your own peril.